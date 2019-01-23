WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the partial government shutdown (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

The White House isn't saying whether President Donald Trump will veto a bill that's in the Senate to reopen the government through Feb. 8 while negotiations continue over his demand for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

But press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also didn't say that Trump would sign the bill.

Sanders declined on Wednesday to "get into hypotheticals" over the bill, which has been passed by the Democratic-controlled House and is due for a vote Thursday in the Republican-led Senate.

Sanders says Trump put forward a plan that doesn't kick the problem down the road.

She was referring to a bill also set for a Senate vote Thursday reflecting Trump's offer to trade border wall funding for temporary protection for some immigrants. Democrats have rejected the plan. Trump says a border wall is non-negotiable.

___

12:15 a.m.

Two different votes are set in the Republican-controlled Senate with the aim to end the partial government shutdown.

One vote Thursday will be on a bill reflecting President Donald Trump's demand for border wall funding in exchange for temporary protections for some immigrants.

A second vote is set for a measure already passed by the Democratic-controlled House to reopen the government through Feb. 8. It doesn't allow money for a border wall but gives bargainers more time to talk.

Neither bill is expected to advance under Senate rules requiring at least 60 votes.

Senate Democrats have dismissed Trump's proposal, and it's unclear whether Senate Republicans will back Trump's insistence that the government remain closed until lawmakers allocate $5.7 billion for his long-promised border wall with Mexico.