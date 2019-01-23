WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The widow of Poland's slain mayor has blamed his death on "hate speech" used against him on government-controlled television.

Magdalena Adamowicz said in an interview published late Tuesday on Onet.pl portal that TVP has "responsibility" for the death of Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz.

Adamowicz, who had been critical of the right-wing ruling party, died Jan. 14 after being stabbed the night before at a public charity event in the northern Polish city. The arrested suspect is an ex-convict who publicly voiced a grudge against an opposition party that Adamowicz once belonged to.

The attacker's mother has begged forgiveness from Adamowicz's family and said her son has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

TVP says it will sue anyone suggesting that its programs have contributed to the death.