Sarri says Gonzalo Higuain will sign for Chelsea from Napoli

By  Associated Press
2019/01/23 21:35
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018 file photo, AC Milan's Gonzalo Higuain, right, talks with Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini, during a Serie A soccer match betw

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says striker Gonzalo Higuain is in final negotiations to join the Premier League club from Napoli.

Higuain scored 36 goals in 35 Serie A games in his one season at Napoli under Sarri.

Sarri says "they're a few hours into signing a contract."

But Higuain won't be signed in time to face Tottenham in the semifinals of the League Cup on Thursday. Chelsea trails 1-0 from the first leg.

