Lindsey Vonn's skis are waiting for her — whether she decides to continue racing or not.

While Vonn ponders her future, her ski technician has set up shop in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, where World Cup downhill and super-G races are scheduled for this weekend.

Heinz Haemmerle tells The Associated Press he "just arrived in Garmisch and set up my ski room. Then we see what's coming out."

Rainer Salzgeber, the racing director for Head skis, adds that the company is preparing as if Vonn will race in Garmisch and then the world championships in Are, Sweden, next month.

Salzgeber says "for Heinz right now it looks like this. But how it will end up in the next couple of days or hours I do not know."

Haemmerle says he expected Vonn to arrive in Garmisch later Wednesday, with the first of two downhill training sessions scheduled for Thursday.

Vonn has left everyone guessing over her next move after announcing on Sunday that she was considering immediate retirement due to severe pain in both of her knees.

Vonn finished no better than ninth in three races in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, last weekend.

