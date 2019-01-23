Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 23, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;12;73%;63%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;74;60;Nice with some sun;78;62;NNE;4;54%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;53;39;Mostly cloudy;54;39;ENE;16;68%;48%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A little a.m. rain;57;48;Morning showers;52;46;NW;19;56%;88%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;35;23;Variable cloudiness;34;23;ESE;5;88%;22%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;39;30;Mostly cloudy;38;31;NNE;4;87%;65%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Some sun;52;31;Plenty of sunshine;55;34;S;6;50%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;20;10;A little p.m. snow;21;-18;W;15;50%;74%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy, hot;103;80;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;E;6;49%;33%;12

Athens, Greece;Clouds, a shower;57;50;Cloudy;58;51;S;9;74%;70%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;75;67;A shower in the a.m.;74;62;SW;12;70%;55%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;63;41;Nice with sunshine;67;46;SE;4;54%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;8;69%;67%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;85;60;Partly sunny, nice;86;59;SE;5;50%;27%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;71;Plenty of sunshine;93;69;S;6;44%;0%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;55;39;Partly sunny;55;36;NW;15;35%;30%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;50;25;Clouds and sun, mild;41;23;NNE;6;56%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cold;40;29;Colder with snow;33;28;WNW;8;96%;89%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;29;20;Partly sunny, cold;27;20;E;8;60%;22%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;69;45;Decreasing clouds;69;46;ESE;7;68%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;89;66;Mostly sunny;89;66;E;7;43%;7%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;30;28;Cloudy;34;24;NNW;9;66%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A rain/snow shower;34;26;Variable cloudiness;35;27;SSW;3;86%;40%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy, not as cold;39;32;Spotty showers;38;32;ENE;15;80%;87%;0

Budapest, Hungary;A little snow;31;26;Cloudy;37;23;NW;6;70%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;80;69;A t-storm around;85;76;NE;10;77%;55%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;65;Cloudy;90;65;SW;4;45%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;53;30;Plenty of sunshine;51;32;NW;6;50%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, nice;71;59;Breezy with hazy sun;70;49;SW;17;21%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;71;59;Plenty of sunshine;73;61;SSE;24;49%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;76;65;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;E;4;56%;7%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;69;Partly sunny;88;71;E;6;71%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. snow;36;14;Rather cloudy;21;-6;WNW;15;62%;32%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;89;73;Partial sunshine;89;74;ENE;7;67%;3%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;33;27;Cloudy;32;25;ESE;9;61%;9%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;74;64;Partly sunny, nice;74;64;N;10;69%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Windy and cooler;49;33;Plenty of sunshine;57;28;NNE;7;44%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;88;76;Partly sunny;90;78;NE;13;72%;19%;10

Delhi, India;A shower;66;48;Hazy sun;67;44;NNW;5;78%;15%;2

Denver, United States;Not as cold;43;21;P.M. snow showers;30;19;SW;7;74%;64%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;81;60;Hazy sunshine;85;61;NNW;6;49%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers and t-storms;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;77;W;9;82%;76%;4

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;42;39;Rain and drizzle;49;47;W;7;92%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partial sunshine;46;25;Mostly sunny;45;25;NNE;6;31%;5%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;60;53;Partial sunshine;64;54;W;14;73%;9%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;68;59;Low clouds;70;62;SE;4;74%;12%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;75;59;Clouds and sun;84;60;ESE;5;50%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;84;70;Showers and t-storms;81;68;N;7;76%;85%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;31;18;A little snow, cold;22;18;ESE;9;85%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;66;Partial sunshine;91;67;ESE;4;45%;0%;7

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;68;56;Plenty of sunshine;70;59;E;9;52%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;84;68;Partly sunny, mild;84;66;NNW;4;61%;20%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;86;62;Sunshine, pleasant;85;62;SE;5;51%;24%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;A brief p.m. shower;61;38;Showers around;60;37;NNE;4;66%;62%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;55;48;Cloudy with a shower;56;47;SSW;8;62%;55%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;84;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;W;8;75%;80%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;85;72;Mostly sunny, humid;86;73;S;7;62%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny and hot;92;65;Mostly sunny;90;62;N;7;38%;24%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;27;19;Plenty of sunshine;38;16;WSW;4;23%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;72;51;Hazy sun;74;50;NE;9;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Downpours;53;40;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;NE;4;66%;25%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;98;67;Unseasonably hot;99;71;NNE;8;11%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold with snow;23;21;Cloudy and cold;23;17;NE;7;79%;23%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and some clouds;85;77;A stray shower;86;75;ENE;14;57%;41%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;73;Decreasing clouds;92;73;SW;5;63%;42%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;84;58;Hazy sun;83;58;NE;6;50%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;94;73;Partly sunny;94;73;ENE;3;63%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;39;A t-storm in spots;62;37;ENE;10;52%;44%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A.M. showers, cloudy;89;78;SSW;6;73%;94%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;78;70;Partly sunny, nice;78;71;SSE;8;76%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;59;55;Partly sunny;61;49;N;13;76%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;27;A snow shower;40;34;NNE;6;84%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;69;48;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;NNE;4;36%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;90;77;Partly sunny;87;76;SSW;5;65%;24%;12

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;57;44;Partly sunny;57;43;W;6;62%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;79;Partial sunshine;87;80;NE;8;59%;3%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;85;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;ESE;6;79%;65%;4

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;87;74;Cloudy;86;75;E;8;65%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;77;62;Sunshine;97;79;NE;6;47%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;75;43;Sunshine, pleasant;75;46;ENE;5;37%;7%;6

Miami, United States;Windy with a shower;78;74;A p.m. t-storm;78;59;W;14;80%;76%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Cold with some sun;20;11;Partly sunny, cold;16;7;ENE;8;77%;6%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and cooler;85;75;Sunny and pleasant;86;76;ENE;13;66%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy, not as warm;77;66;Nice with sunshine;83;69;NE;10;63%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow;31;27;Cloudy, snow showers;39;16;W;5;87%;66%;1

Moscow, Russia;Bitterly cold;9;-2;Clouds and sun;7;-3;NNW;4;74%;6%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;81;68;Hazy sun;84;68;N;10;41%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;82;58;Increasing clouds;83;57;NNE;12;45%;3%;7

New York, United States;Cloudy, not as cold;42;41;Rain;54;28;WNW;12;81%;86%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;62;46;Partly sunny;63;44;WSW;8;70%;31%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;13;7;Low clouds;16;9;S;9;92%;39%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;54;39;Cooler;46;30;N;10;44%;1%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;29;25;P.M. snow showers;30;24;SSE;5;79%;73%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;33;29;Rain and snow shower;34;13;W;12;83%;74%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;A couple of t-storms;86;78;WNW;7;79%;88%;7

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;91;76;Partly sunny;91;74;NNW;12;65%;28%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunshine, pleasant;86;73;A shower in the a.m.;85;72;NE;9;66%;64%;8

Paris, France;Showers of rain/snow;35;26;Variable cloudiness;37;31;SW;5;74%;61%;1

Perth, Australia;Times of rain;71;62;Decreasing clouds;72;57;S;15;57%;25%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;93;68;Sunshine, pleasant;90;64;NNE;6;48%;1%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;91;76;Showers around;90;74;ENE;11;75%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;69;Partly sunny;89;68;ESE;7;50%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Overcast and chilly;26;21;Cloudy and cold;27;18;SE;4;61%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;44;15;Sun and some clouds;37;19;WNW;5;31%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;75;53;Showers around;72;54;WSW;9;49%;70%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Spotty showers;57;49;A little p.m. rain;61;47;SSW;6;85%;59%;1

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;87;77;A morning shower;87;77;ESE;9;66%;66%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;29;25;A little p.m. rain;35;31;S;14;70%;67%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy, cold;25;18;Clouds and sun, cold;25;14;S;4;81%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;77;Partly sunny;91;77;SW;7;63%;20%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;SSE;8;22%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A little rain;50;38;A little a.m. rain;52;36;N;8;69%;59%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;19;14;Cold with low clouds;18;0;NW;6;73%;4%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;59;47;Mostly sunny;61;47;NNE;5;77%;4%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, warmer;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;84;65;ENE;8;60%;27%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;80;73;A shower or two;81;73;ESE;13;72%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;N;8;70%;10%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;75;44;Sunshine, pleasant;77;44;ENE;5;36%;27%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;93;61;Sunny;92;62;WSW;6;30%;5%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;82;70;Partly sunny;82;68;NNE;8;75%;29%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;55;51;Sun and some clouds;60;42;N;9;84%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;51;44;Rather cloudy;50;43;SE;4;79%;34%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and mild;46;20;Sunshine;40;22;NW;3;32%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;54;39;Partly sunny, mild;54;39;ESE;6;64%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;90;77;Cloudy;91;77;NNE;14;64%;38%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Milder;44;36;A.M. showers, cloudy;42;31;WNW;7;89%;100%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;72;A shower in places;83;72;E;15;66%;73%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;30;21;Cloudy and chilly;26;20;SW;4;89%;27%;0

Sydney, Australia;Humid with some sun;83;71;Partly sunny, nice;79;72;S;13;67%;33%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;68;58;Partly sunny;71;58;ESE;10;60%;13%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;29;25;A little snow;27;19;SSE;5;86%;63%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;46;31;Clouds and sun;49;30;ENE;5;50%;16%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;51;29;Mostly sunny, mild;47;31;NNE;5;60%;11%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;48;33;Plenty of sunshine;48;33;NNE;5;35%;9%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;68;53;Sunshine, pleasant;75;50;NW;7;44%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;54;40;Periods of sun;57;41;ENE;4;56%;75%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Milder with sunshine;55;38;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;36;NNW;19;35%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;40;30;Low clouds;32;21;SW;13;69%;60%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Inc. clouds;58;51;Very windy;62;48;WSW;28;52%;84%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A little p.m. rain;56;43;Showers;51;45;WNW;20;74%;100%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;21;-12;Brilliant sunshine;13;-16;ESE;4;77%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Milder;48;38;Low clouds;46;39;SE;2;71%;35%;0

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;27;26;Cloudy and chilly;32;24;NW;9;67%;74%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;84;60;Sunny and very warm;87;62;ENE;4;46%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;24;9;Cold with some sun;17;6;E;6;73%;12%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds breaking;28;18;Clouds and sun, cold;26;17;E;8;70%;66%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;72;52;Partly sunny, breezy;65;55;NE;16;57%;9%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;91;61;Plenty of sun;91;62;NNW;5;50%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;37;19;Mostly cloudy;40;20;E;2;49%;30%;3

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather