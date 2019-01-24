China Airlines (CAL), one of Taiwan's major carriers, said Wednesday that it will increase one direct flight service between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Palau from Feb. 18, bringing the total number of round-trip flights between the two destinations to three a week.



CAL said it will use Boeing B737-800 jets to fly to the island country every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.



CAL started providing charter flights between Taiwan and Palau in 2008 and began offering scheduled services from 2009, which saw an average ridership of some 80 percent over the past year, the airline said.



CAL cited the Palau Immigration Bureau as saying that the number of Taiwanese visiting Palau increased by 16 percent in 2018.



The airline said the market outlook seems promising, as reciprocal visa-free entry between citizens of Taiwan and Palau took effect Dec. 1, 2018, with visitors from the Pacific ally getting visa-free stays of up to 90 days in Taiwan and vice versa.