NEW DELHI (AP) — A scion of India's most famous political dynasty has formally entered politics, with the opposition Congress party assigning her a position as it prepares for national elections due before May.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the 47-year-old daughter of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. She has in the past helped her mother and brother, party president Rahul Gandhi, campaign in their constituencies in Uttar Pradesh but had never held a party post.

The party on Wednesday announced she will hold the title of All India Congress Committee General Secretary looking after the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh state.

The party is expected to face a tough election battle in the state with two powerful regional parties reaching an agreement, leaving the Congress party to fend for itself.