TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival will take place on Feb. 16 and Feb. 19, and New Taipei City’s Tourism and Travel Department (TTD) is offering an NT$399 Pingxi package tour, which includes a guided tour, DIY programs, setting off sky lanterns, and gifts, the TTD said on Tuesday.

New Taipei City mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival has evolved into a powerful tourist magnet over the years, and last year alone 6.98 million tourists visited Pingxi.

This year’s sky lantern festival will take place at Pingxi Junior High School from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, and at the Shifen Sky Lantern Square from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, when Taiwan celebrates the Lantern Festival.

Passengers from an international cruise ship will be invited to attend the setting off of sky lanterns on Feb. 19, as part of the city’s effort to promote the festival to the cruise market, the TTD said.

Organizers will begin to hand out free tickets for setting off lanterns in groups at 10 a.m. on Feb. 16 and Feb. 19 at the venues. For people who want to experience the heart-touching scenes of hundreds of lit lanterns rising from the ground and flying into the night sky, they should not miss the opportunities.

The NT$399 tour package is scheduled for the Feb. 16 event at Pingxi Junior High School, and registration for the activity will begin to be accepted at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23 via the festival’s official website.

For more information about 2019 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, please visit the New Taipei City Travel website, New Taipei Travel's Facebook page, or the festival’s official website.