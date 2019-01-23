TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese businesses Asustek Computers and Taiwan Semiconductors (TSMC) have been recognized by Fortune Magazine index of the “World ‘s Most Admired Companies” for the 2019 ranking.



Asus was ranked as the fifth most admired company in the global computer manufacturing industry, up two spots from its previous rank as number seven. TSMC maintained its number two spot in the global semiconductor industry for a second year in a row.

The yearly index ranks global firms within their industries according to innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

In the “computers” industry the only four companies ahead of Asus were Apple, Dell, HP, and Canon. Meanwhile in the “Semiconductors” industry, only Nividia was ranked above TSMC globally.

Check the Fortune webpage for a detailed breakdown of ASUS and TSMC as two of the most admired technology companies in the world.

