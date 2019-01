BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Wednesday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Karolina Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, def. Serena Williams (16), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (12), Australia, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (3), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Nicolas Mahut, France and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (5), France, def. Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (4), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Sam Querrey, United States and Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Horacio Zeballos (7), Argentina, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Semifinal

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Alison Riske, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinal

Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-1, 4-6, 11-9.

Rajeev Ram, United States and Barbora Krejcikova (3), Czech Republic, def. Robert Farah, Colombia and Anna-Lena Groenefeld (5), Germany, 6-2, 7-5.

John-Patrick Smith, Australia and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Jamie Murray, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia and Abigail Spears (6), United States, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Juniors Men's Singles

Third Round

Lorenzo Musetti (1), Italy, def. Liam Draxl (15), Canada, 6-4, 7-5.

Nicolas Alvarez Varona (6), Spain, def. Jacob Fearnley, Britain, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Otto Virtanen (3), Finland, def. Lodewijk Weststrate, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.

Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, def. Jonas Forejtek (8), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Cannon Kingsley (9), United States, def. Dalibor Svrcina (7), Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-5.

Filip Cristian Jianu (4), Romania, def. Toby Alex Kodat, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Zane Khan, United States, 7-6, 6-4.

Emilio Nava (13), United States, def. Bu Yunchaokete (2), China, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Juniors Women's Singles

Third Round

Clara Tauson (1), Denmark, def. Valentina Ryser, Switzerland, 6-2, 7-5.

Kamilla Bartone (9), Latvia, def. Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Indonesia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew (5), Thailand, def. Adrienn Nagy (11), Hungary, 6-2, 6-4.

Manon Leonard, France, def. Veronika Pepelyaeva, Russia, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (4), Canada, def. Lisa Pigato, Italy, 6-3, 7-5.

Lulu Sun (7), Switzerland, def. Federica Rossi, Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia, def. Victoria Allen, Britain, 7-6, 6-4.

Juniors Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic and Jonas Forejtek (3), Czech Republic, def. Harold Mayot, France and Admir Kalender, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain and Filip Cristian Jianu (2), Romania, def. Dane Sweeny, Australia and Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Emma Navarro, United States and Chloe Beck (8), United States, def. Helene Pellicano, Malta and Marta Custic (4), Spain, 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.