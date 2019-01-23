Striking Los Angeles Unified District teachers are joined by parents and students in front of Evelyn Thurman Gratts Elementary School in Los Angeles o
Thousands of striking Los Angeles Unified teachers gather in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. A tentative deal was reached Tu
A parent arrives bringing her child to school while striking Los Angeles Unified District teachers rally in front of Evelyn Thurman Gratts Elementary
Austin Beutner, Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, center talks to the media flanked by United Teachers Los Angeles, Union Pre
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, center flanked by Austin Beutner, Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, right, and United Teache
United Teachers Los Angeles, Union President Alex Caputo-Pearl, right, talks to the media as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, looks on during a new co
The shadow of Los Angeles City Hall is cast on a building while striking Los Angeles Unified teachers gather in Grand Park in Los Angeles on Tuesday,
Austin Beutner, center, Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, speaks during a news conference as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti,
Teachers and parents rally in support of Los Angeles school teachers Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. A tentative deal was reached Tuesday betw
Rosa Companioni prepares a rally sign in support of Los Angeles school teachers Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. A strike by thousands of Los
Parents arrive with their children to Evelyn Thurman Gratts Elementary School as people rally in support of Los Angeles school teachers Tuesday, Jan.
Austin Beutner, left, Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, speaks during a news conference as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, r
From left, Union President Alex Caputo-Pearl, Austin Beutner, Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Ga
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles teachers will go back to work Wednesday after voting to ratify a deal between their union and school officials, ending a six-day strike in the nation's second-largest district.
Although all votes hadn't been counted, union officials said preliminary balloting showed the 30,000 members of United Teachers Los Angeles overwhelming approved the agreement reached Tuesday.
The deal includes a 6 percent pay hike and a commitment to reduce class sizes over four years.
Wendy Perez says she voted for the deal and is pleased that under the new contract all schools district-wide will get more nurses, librarians and counselors.
The Board of Education is expected to move quickly to OK the agreement, which would expire at the end of June 2022.