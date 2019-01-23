CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund scored 15 seconds into overtime Tuesday night to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Calgary (33-13-5) heads into the All-Star break as the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, six points up on San Jose.

Oliver Kylington and Mark Jankowski also scored for the Flames, who finished 9-1-1 in January. David Rittich made 33 saves to improve to 8-0-2 in his last 10 starts.

Sebastian Aho tied it for Carolina with 44 seconds left in regulation. Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes (23-20-6), who are trying to work their way into the wild-card race in the East.

Hurricanes goalie Peter Mrazek stopped 22 shots and denied the Flames on several prime chances.

It was the first game between the teams since Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Hurricanes after four seasons and was hired by the Flames in April 2018.

Carolina led 26-11 in shots on goal after two periods but trailed 2-1.

Jankowski scored 4-on-4 at 6:40 of the second. Backlund dished T.J. Brodie's cross-ice pass to Jankowski lurking at the corner of the Hurricanes net, where he batted the puck over Mrazek.

Svechnikov drew the Hurricanes even at 15:48 of the first. Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton wristed a drop pass from Brock McGinn toward the net for Svechnikov to tip by Rittich.

Kylington darted out of the corner and beat Mrazek's glove with a backhand at 1:58 of the opening period. The Hurricanes challenged for goaltender interference, but were denied.

The All-Star break and bye week will provide an eight-day break for the Flames, with the exception of All-Star participants Johnny Gaudreau and Peters.

NOTES: Hamilton and forward Micheal Ferland also played their first game in Calgary since they were dealt to the Hurricanes for right wing Elias Lindholm and defenseman Noah Hanifin at the 2018 draft.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Play at Vancouver on Wednesday night.

Flames: Off until Feb. 1 against the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals before a rematch with the Hurricanes in North Carolina two days later.

