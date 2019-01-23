David Warner recovering after elbow surgery

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Opening batsman David Warner is recovering from elbow surgery and is likely to be fit to return to the Australia team when his 12-month suspension for ball-tampering expires in late March.

Warner underwent surgery in Melbourne on Tuesday to remove a bone spur and detached bone fragment from his right elbow. The injury became inflamed and forced him to recently quit the Bangladesh Premier League.

The Australian Associated Press reported Warner, the Australia vice-captain, should be able to resume batting within a month. His suspension for his role in the ball-tampering incident in South Africa last month ends on March 29 and he is expected to be quickly recalled to the Australia team.

Suspended captain Steve Smith is also recovering from an elbow injury which is thought to be more serious than Warner's and also forced him out of the BPL.

