Bolivarian National Police stand behind a burning roadblock set up by anti-government protesters who are showing support for a mutiny by some National
Bolivarian National Guard soldiers fire rubber bullets at anti-government protesters showing support for a mutiny by other National Guardsmen in the C
Roadblocks set up by anti-government protesters block a street in the Cotiza neighborhood during clashes with security forces as some residents show s
National Guard soldiers stand by after an apparent mutiny by some fellow guards in the Cotiza neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Jan. 21, 201
Anti-government protesters show support for an apparent mutiny by a national guard unit in the Cotiza neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Jan.
Cotiza neighborhood residents carry water from a public fountain a day after isolated protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas
Carmen Marcano, a Cotiza neighborhood resident, shows her wounds caused by rubber bullets fired by Venezuelan Bolivarian National Guardsmen during a p
A loyal National Guard soldier looks out to the street from behind his base's wall after an apparent mutiny by some of his fellow guards in the Cotiza
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's re-invigorated opposition faces a crucial test Wednesday as it seeks to fill streets nationwide with protesters in an appeal to the military and the poor to shift loyalties that until recently looked solidly behind President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The protests have been called to coincide with a historic date for Venezuelans — the anniversary of the 1958 coup that overthrew military dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez. Government supporters are also expected to march in downtown Caracas in a rival show of strength.
The competing demonstrations will come after a whirlwind week that saw an uprising by a tiny military unit, fires set during protests in poor neighborhoods and the brief detention by security forces of the newly installed head of the opposition-controlled congress.