All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122 Toronto 48 29 17 2 60 168 137 Washington 49 27 16 6 60 168 156 Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146 Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128 Montreal 50 27 18 5 59 152 148 Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146 Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144 Carolina 49 23 20 6 52 135 147 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170 Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172 Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169 New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145 San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167 Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134 Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 134 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 156 138 Minnesota 49 25 21 3 53 137 140 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 Colorado 49 22 19 8 52 167 157 Vancouver 50 23 21 6 52 145 156 Anaheim 50 21 20 9 51 119 148 Arizona 49 23 22 4 50 131 140 Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163 St. Louis 48 21 22 5 47 134 148 Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190 Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 4, Vegas 2

Florida 6, San Jose 2

Tuesday's Games

San Jose 7, Washington 6, OT

Arizona 3, Ottawa 2

Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Detroit 3, Edmonton 2

Calgary 3, Carolina 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled

Friday's Games No games scheduled