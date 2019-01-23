CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored in the shootout to send the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday night, ending New York's five-game winning streak.

Toews scored on a backhander and Kane beat Robin Lehner between the pads after nearly pulling to a stop. Chicago goalie Cam Ward stopped Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal to give the Blackhawks their second straight victory following a five-game slide.

Toews and Dylan Strome scored power-play goals in regulation for Chicago. Strome connected during a 5-on-3 advantage at 6:05 of the second period to end the Islanders' shutout streak at 158 minutes, 58 seconds.

Valtteri Filppula and Barzal scored in regulation as the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders lost for just the third time in 15 games.

Ward stopped 34 shots through overtime. Lehner made 38 saves as the Islanders, who entered with NHL's lowest goals-against average, allowed more than two for the first time in seven games, since a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Jan. 10.

New York came into the game off two straight shutouts — one by Lehner and one by Thomas Greiss — and hadn't allowed a goal since New Jersey's Andy Greene beat Lehner at 7:07 of the third period in a 4-1 Islanders win last Thursday.

Chicago's Alex DeBrincat had two assists and Kane had one to extend his point streak to nine games.

Filppula opened the scoring 2:19 in from a faceoff in the Chicago zone. He beat Artem Anisimov on the draw, drove to the net with puck and flipped it past Ward with a backhand.

Strome tied it at 6:05 of the second, giving Chicago a power-play goal for the ninth straight game. With Cal Clutterbuck off for roughing and Matt Martin for slashing, Strome took Kane's pass at the right side of the net, turned and fired in a shot off the outside edge of Lehner's right pad.

Barzal put New York back ahead 2-1 with a breakaway goal 1:28 later. The reigning Calder Trophy winner jumped on Connor Murphy's turnover in the Islanders zone, raced the length of the ice and beat Ward with a rising backhand on the stick side.

Toews' power-play goal with 21.8 seconds left in the second tied it at 2. After Lehner stopped DeBrincat's shot, Toews batted in the rebound from midair for his 22nd goal and fourth in two games.

New York outshot Chicago 12-10 in the scoreless third and 4-3 in overtime.

NOTES: Chicago rookie D Henri Jokiharju was back in the lineup after sitting out one game. D Carl Dahlstrom was scratched in his place. . Blackhawks forward Brendan Perlini (concussion protocol) missed his second game. . The Islanders scratched forward Tom Kuhnhackl, forward Ross Johnston and defenseman Luca Sbisa. . The Islanders beat the Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 3 at the Nassau Coliseum in the only other regular-season meeting between the teams. . The announced crowd of 21,330 was the Blackhawks's 482nd straight sellout at the United Center, but there were patches of empty seats on an icy night in Chicago, where travel was treacherous. . The Blackhawks skated in the black-and-white striped uniforms they wore for the Winter Classic at Notre Dame on New Year's Day.

Islanders: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 1 following the NHL All-Star Game and their bye week.

Blackhawks: At the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 1 to start a three-game road trip following the All-Star break and their bye week. The Blackhawks don't play at home again until Feb. 7 against Vancouver.

