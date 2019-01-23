All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 20-5-0 17-5-2 12-3-0 N.Y. Islanders 48 29 15 4 62 145 119 14-7-3 15-8-1 13-5-1 Toronto 48 29 17 2 60 168 137 13-11-1 16-6-1 7-6-2 Washington 49 27 16 6 60 168 156 13-8-4 14-8-2 9-4-2 Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146 14-9-2 14-8-1 11-5-1 Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128 17-7-1 10-10-4 12-6-2 Montreal 50 27 18 5 59 152 148 13-10-2 14-8-3 9-5-4 Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146 13-8-2 13-8-4 7-5-1 Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144 14-6-3 10-12-3 8-6-3 Carolina 48 23 20 5 51 133 144 13-8-4 10-12-1 7-7-2 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 13-6-5 8-14-2 4-7-3 Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170 10-6-5 10-14-3 9-5-3 Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169 10-10-3 9-13-3 4-8-1 New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164 13-6-4 5-17-3 6-8-1 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187 12-10-4 7-16-1 6-8-2 Detroit 50 18 25 7 43 142 170 10-12-4 8-13-3 4-8-4 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 50 32 13 5 69 187 143 16-4-5 16-9-0 9-5-1 San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167 17-4-4 12-12-3 10-4-3 Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134 18-6-2 13-9-0 10-7-0 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 156 138 16-5-3 13-13-1 11-4-2 Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 134 16-9-0 13-9-4 8-5-0 Minnesota 49 25 21 3 53 137 140 13-9-3 12-12-0 8-4-1 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 15-8-2 9-13-2 5-6-1 Colorado 49 22 19 8 52 167 157 10-7-5 12-12-3 4-6-3 Vancouver 50 23 21 6 52 145 156 12-9-3 11-12-3 6-5-3 Anaheim 50 21 20 9 51 119 148 10-7-8 11-13-1 5-6-3 Arizona 49 23 22 4 50 131 140 9-12-3 14-10-1 8-7-1 Edmonton 49 23 23 3 49 142 160 12-12-1 11-11-2 7-10-1 St. Louis 48 21 22 5 47 134 148 12-13-2 9-9-3 6-7-3 Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150 12-13-1 8-13-3 8-8-1 Chicago 50 17 24 9 43 153 188 9-10-6 8-14-3 9-4-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 4, Vegas 2

Florida 6, San Jose 2

Tuesday's Games

San Jose 7, Washington 6, OT

Arizona 3, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled

Friday's Games No games scheduled