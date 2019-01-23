TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 22 passed House Resolution 353 intended to promote Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization and other international forums.



The resolution, officially titled “to direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes,” was passed unanimously by a voice vote when brought forward by Rep. Michael McCaul.

The resolution was introduced to the House on Jan. 8, and was sponsored by Rep. Ted Yoho from Florida.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, Rep. Steve Chabot of Ohio, and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

The resolution, if passed will instruct the Department of State to campaign on behalf of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations such as the World Health Organization, Interpol, and possibly others.

The full text of HR353 will be made available at Congress.gov.

Prior to the election of President Tsai-Ing-wen, Taiwan had observer status at the World Health Organization, but has since been denied access to the organization, as a result of China’s campaign to marginalize and undermine Taiwan’s autonomy on the international stage.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has called Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Organization violation of the fundamental human rights of Taiwan’s 23 million citizens.



Rep. McCaul’s comments on the bill made before the House vote can be observed in the video below.