TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 19 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Sacramento Kings 120-105 on Tuesday night.

Serge Ibaka had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors extended their home winning streak to 10 games. Toronto's franchise record for consecutive home wins is 12.

C.J. Miles scored a season-high 15 points and Norm Powell added 11 as Toronto overcame the absence of Kawhi Leonard (rest) to win for the eighth time in nine games.

Leonard missed his third straight game for rest and will also skip Wednesday's game at Indiana, coach Nick Nurse said. Leonard is expected to return Friday at Houston.

A two-time NBA defensive player of the year, Leonard was limited to nine games with San Antonio last season because of a quadriceps injury.

Kings rookie Marvin Bagley scored a career-high 22 points and added 11 rebounds in his first career start. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16 points and Brady Hield had 15 as Sacramento lost for the third time in four games.

The short-handed Kings were without three starters. Guard De'Aaron Fox sat because of a sore right toe, while forward Nemanja Bjelica was out because of a sore back. Forward Iman Shumpert sat out to rest. Shumpert made one of 10 shots in Monday's loss at Brooklyn.

Sacramento dropped to 3-7 in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Raptors, meanwhile, improved to an NBA-best 7-0 when playing with at least one day of rest and facing an opponent on the second night of a back-to-back. Toronto is 3-0 at home and 4-0 on the road in such games.

San Antonio (5-0) and Brooklyn (4-0) are the only other teams without a loss in those circumstances. Both have played all such games at home.

Toronto trailed 34-29 after one quarter, but Ibaka scored seven points in the second to give the Raptors a 60-56 edge at halftime.

Willie Cauley-Stein's dunk with 4:35 left in the third tied the score at 73-all, but Siakam had seven points as Toronto closed the quarter with a 15-5 run, taking an 88-78 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Kings: Bogdanovic and Yogi Ferrell also started for the Kings. ... All five starters scored at least 10 points. ... Bogdanovic had nine assists and eight rebounds.

Raptors: F OG Anunoby (personal reasons) was absent for the fourth straight game. Nurse said Anunoby is expected to return Friday. ... Lowry led the Raptors with nine assists. ... Toronto is 14-5 against Western Conference opponents. ... The Raptors outscored the Kings 24-12 in second chance points.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Memphis on Friday night.

Raptors: Visit Indiana on Wednesday night.

