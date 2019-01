BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Wednesday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Nicolas Mahut, France and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (5), France, def. Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (4), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Sam Querrey, United States and Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Horacio Zeballos (7), Argentina, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Juniors Men's Singles

Third Round

Nicolas Alvarez Varona (6), Spain, def. Jacob Fearnley, Britain, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Cannon Kingsley (9), United States, def. Dalibor Svrcina (7), Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-5.

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Zane Khan, United States, 7-6, 6-4.

Emilio Nava (13), United States, def. Bu Yunchaokete (2), China, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Juniors Women's Singles

Third Round

Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.