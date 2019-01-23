TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States is expected to move forward with an extradition request for Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, which must formally be issued to the government of Canada by the end of January, according to reports.

Ties between Canada and China have noticeably soured since the Dec. 1, 2018 arrest of Meng. China is now imploring the U.S. to drop their arrest order and extradition request, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

Hua on Jan. 22 speaking on behalf of Beijing asked the U.S. “not make a formal extradition request to the Canadian side.”

Meng is charged with making false statement to international banks to cover-up for Huawei’s illegal dealing with the government of Iran, which is a target of U.S. sanctions.



The U.S. must issue the formal extradition request within 60 days of the arrest, or before Jan. 30. The U.S. Department of Justice has stated that it will meet all deadlines, according to legal agreements between the U.S. and Canada, reports BBC.

Meng was released on bail in mid-December in Vancouver, British Columbia. Following her arrest, China has arrested several Canadians in the country, and even abruptly ordered the execution of a Canadian arrested on drug charges.



On Monday, Jan. 21, a letter addressed to Xi Jinping, signed by 140 academics and diplomats, called for the release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.



The letter stated that the arrests of the Canadians will lead to“less dialogue and greater distrust, and undermine efforts to manage disagreements and identify common ground. Both China and the rest of the world will be worse off as a result,” reports AP News.

The Canadian Ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton, revealed in an interview earlier this week that the U.S. has already contacted the Canadian authorities to tell them the extradition request for Meng Wanzhou is being prepared, reports Apple Daily.