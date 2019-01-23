Acosta, Glad, Bono, Miller cut from US roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Colorado midfielder Kellyn Acosta has been cut from the U.S. soccer roster for upcoming exhibitions against Panama and Costa Rica.

New coach Gregg Berhalter also dropped Salt Lake defender Justen Glad on Tuesday along with goalkeepers Alex Bono of Toronto and Tyler Miller of Los Angeles FC.

The U.S. team has been training in Chula Vista, California, ahead of matches against Panama on Sunday at Glendale, Arizona, and versus Costa Rica on Feb. 2 at San Jose, California. Twenty-three players remain on the roster, all from Major League Soccer, including 11 who could make their national team debuts.

Just four players have more than six international appearances: midfielders Michael Bradley (142), Paul Arriola (17) and Wil Trapp (11), and forward Gyasi Zardes (40). Among defenders, Walker Zimmerman has the most appearances with four.

Berhalter will not have his full player pool available until March exhibitions. His first competitive matches will be at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Zack Steffen (Columbus)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Greg Garza (Cincinnati), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia), Walker Zimmerman (LA)

Midfielders: Paul Arriola (D.C.), Corey Baird (Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Russell Canouse (D.C.), Marky Delgado (Toronto), Jonathan Lewis (New York City), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus)

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Christian Ramirez (LA), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)

___

