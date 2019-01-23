NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal aviation authorities stopped flights from flying into and out of Newark Liberty International Airport due to reports of drones spotted above nearby Teterboro Airport.

Multiple news reports cited the Federal Aviation Administration as saying drones were reported about 3,500 feet (1,000 meters) over Teterboro on Tuesday. Takeoffs from Newark were then halted and inbound planes held in the air. Newark is one of the airports serving New York City.

Reports say the drones were no longer in the airspace and flights had resumed landing at Newark on Tuesday evening. But The New York Times reported that planes headed to the airport from other cities were delayed until a backlog could be cleared.