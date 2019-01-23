BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on a Fox News host's vehicle accident (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Fox News host Bret Baier is thanking his audience for their thoughts and prayers and says it's very good to be back after being in a vehicle crash in Montana.

The anchor and executive editor of Fox News Channel's "Special Report" returned to the air on Tuesday, a day after the sport-utility vehicle he was driving in with his family crashed into a pickup truck on an icy road near Bozeman.

Montana authorities say Baier was unable to stop at an intersection. No citations were issued in the crash.

Three people in Baier's vehicle and one person from the truck were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Baier says he, his wife and their two sons were heading for the airport after a weekend of skiing.

1:10 p.m.

Fox News host Bret Baier and his family have survived a motor vehicle crash in Montana.

In a statement released Tuesday, the anchor and executive editor of Fox News Channel's "Special Report" says that after a weekend of skiing he was driving to the airport on icy roads with his wife and their two sons on Monday morning when they were "involved in a major car crash" in Bozeman.

The 48-year-old says a passing motorist named Zach stopped and the family was able to climb out of the flipped vehicle.

He says first responders got them to a hospital quickly, from which he says they left "banged up but alive."

Fox says Baier is expected to be back on the air Tuesday night.