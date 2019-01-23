  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/01/23 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 271.25 271.25 268.65 268.90 Down 5.20
Feb 271.05 271.05 265.70 266.15 Down 6.05
Mar 271.50 271.55 265.05 265.95 Down 5.95
Apr 270.65 270.70 266.00 266.45 Down 5.90
May 272.00 272.05 266.00 266.75 Down 5.75
Jun 268.65 268.65 267.35 267.35 Down 5.65
Jul 271.65 272.15 267.00 267.55 Down 5.55
Aug 269.25 269.25 268.05 268.05 Down 5.45
Sep 270.50 270.95 267.70 268.20 Down 5.40
Oct 271.10 272.00 268.80 268.80 Down 5.20
Nov 272.05 272.05 268.95 268.95 Down 5.30
Dec 270.75 270.95 268.20 268.75 Down 5.25
Jan 269.20 Down 5.15
Feb 269.25 Down 5.15
Mar 271.65 271.70 267.65 269.30 Down 5.05
Apr 267.10 272.55 267.10 269.90 Down 5.05
May 272.20 272.50 266.85 269.85 Down 4.90
Jun 272.75 272.95 270.30 270.30 Down 4.90
Jul 270.45 Down 4.70
Aug 270.80 Down 4.70
Sep 270.95 Down 4.60
Oct 271.15 Down 4.60
Nov 271.25 Down 4.60
Dec 271.40 Down 4.45
Mar 271.90 Down 4.35
May 271.95 Down 4.35
Jul 272.00 Down 4.35
Sep 272.05 Down 4.35
Dec 272.10 Down 4.35
Mar 272.15 Down 4.35
May 272.20 Down 4.35
Jul 272.25 Down 4.35
Sep 272.30 Down 4.35
Dec 272.35 Down 4.35
Mar 272.40 Down 4.35
May 272.45 Down 4.35
Jul 272.50 Down 4.35
Sep 272.55 Down 4.35
Dec 272.60 Down 4.35