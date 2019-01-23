New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|271.25
|271.25
|268.65
|268.90 Down 5.20
|Feb
|271.05
|271.05
|265.70
|266.15 Down 6.05
|Mar
|271.50
|271.55
|265.05
|265.95 Down 5.95
|Apr
|270.65
|270.70
|266.00
|266.45 Down 5.90
|May
|272.00
|272.05
|266.00
|266.75 Down 5.75
|Jun
|268.65
|268.65
|267.35
|267.35 Down 5.65
|Jul
|271.65
|272.15
|267.00
|267.55 Down 5.55
|Aug
|269.25
|269.25
|268.05
|268.05 Down 5.45
|Sep
|270.50
|270.95
|267.70
|268.20 Down 5.40
|Oct
|271.10
|272.00
|268.80
|268.80 Down 5.20
|Nov
|272.05
|272.05
|268.95
|268.95 Down 5.30
|Dec
|270.75
|270.95
|268.20
|268.75 Down 5.25
|Jan
|269.20 Down 5.15
|Feb
|269.25 Down 5.15
|Mar
|271.65
|271.70
|267.65
|269.30 Down 5.05
|Apr
|267.10
|272.55
|267.10
|269.90 Down 5.05
|May
|272.20
|272.50
|266.85
|269.85 Down 4.90
|Jun
|272.75
|272.95
|270.30
|270.30 Down 4.90
|Jul
|270.45 Down 4.70
|Aug
|270.80 Down 4.70
|Sep
|270.95 Down 4.60
|Oct
|271.15 Down 4.60
|Nov
|271.25 Down 4.60
|Dec
|271.40 Down 4.45
|Mar
|271.90 Down 4.35
|May
|271.95 Down 4.35
|Jul
|272.00 Down 4.35
|Sep
|272.05 Down 4.35
|Dec
|272.10 Down 4.35
|Mar
|272.15 Down 4.35
|May
|272.20 Down 4.35
|Jul
|272.25 Down 4.35
|Sep
|272.30 Down 4.35
|Dec
|272.35 Down 4.35
|Mar
|272.40 Down 4.35
|May
|272.45 Down 4.35
|Jul
|272.50 Down 4.35
|Sep
|272.55 Down 4.35
|Dec
|272.60 Down 4.35