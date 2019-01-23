BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2281 Down 59 Mar 2294 2303 2226 2246 Down 61 May 2327 2333 2266 2281 Down 59 Jul 2350 2356 2287 2302 Down 60 Sep 2367 2371 2304 2318 Down 59 Dec 2373 2373 2315 2329 Down 57 Mar 2379 2379 2322 2336 Down 55 May 2355 2355 2336 2343 Down 54 Jul 2344 2349 2343 2349 Down 53 Sep 2350 2356 2350 2356 Down 51 Dec 2365 2365 2357 2362 Down 51