BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2281
|Down
|59
|Mar
|2294
|2303
|2226
|2246
|Down
|61
|May
|2327
|2333
|2266
|2281
|Down
|59
|Jul
|2350
|2356
|2287
|2302
|Down
|60
|Sep
|2367
|2371
|2304
|2318
|Down
|59
|Dec
|2373
|2373
|2315
|2329
|Down
|57
|Mar
|2379
|2379
|2322
|2336
|Down
|55
|May
|2355
|2355
|2336
|2343
|Down
|54
|Jul
|2344
|2349
|2343
|2349
|Down
|53
|Sep
|2350
|2356
|2350
|2356
|Down
|51
|Dec
|2365
|2365
|2357
|2362
|Down
|51