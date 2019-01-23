The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 20, 2019:

1. A Star Is Born (2018)

2. Once Upon a Deadpool

3. Unbreakable

4. A Simple Favor

5. The Old Man & the Gun

6. Split (2017)

7. Hunter Killer

8. Crazy Rich Asians

9. Juliet, Naked

10. Bad Times At the El Royale

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. The Old Man & the Gun

2. Juliet, Naked

3. Mid90s

4. Suspiria

5. Eighth Grade

6. Rust Creek

7. Colette

8. Wildlife

9. Three Identical Strangers

10. The Rewrite

