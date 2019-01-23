WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the partial government shutdown (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats should get behind his bill to reopen shuttered parts of the government and toughen the nation's borders.

The Kentucky Republican said Tuesday the legislation he unveiled on the Senate floor should appeal to Democrats who want help for so-called "Dreamer" immigrants. McConnell noted that the bill contains some of those protections. He emphasized it is the only measure before Congress that would reopen the government and which President Donald Trump will sign.

McConnell will try to muscle through the massive bill, which includes $5.7 billion for Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The partial government shutdown is in its 32nd day.

The bill was immediately shot down by Democrats. They insist that the government reopen before any border security talks. They also say the immigration provisions are inadequate.

__

12:23 a.m.

President Donald Trump's proposal to break through the budget deadlock appears to be gaining little traction.

Despite the fanfare of the president's announcement and the rush to release the legislative package late Monday, voting in Congress is not expected to unfold until later in the week.

Even then it seems doubtful that the measure will pass swiftly.

Democrats say they are unwilling to negotiate any border security funding until Trump re-opens the government.

Meanwhile, the impact of the shutdown continues to ripple across the nation as it stretches into its 32nd day.