MILAN (AP) — Italy's interior minister is calling the French leader Emmanuel Macron "a terrible president," saying he "talks a lot and achieves little."

The comments Tuesday by Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League that governs in coalition with the 5-Star Movement, were sure to further raise tensions with Italy's trans-Alpine neighbor.

The 5-Star leader already sparked annoyance earlier this month by saying his populist movement was ready to help France's anti-government yellow vest protesters. The French Foreign Ministry also summoned the Italian ambassador over sharp anti-French comments from Italy about Europe's migrant crisis.

Salvini said he takes issue not with the French people but with "with Macron, who talks a lot and achieves little, who give lessons of generosity, and then rejects thousands of migrants at the Italian border."