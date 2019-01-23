UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says an international conference next month to promote peace and stability in the Middle East is not aimed at demonizing Iran.

U.S. deputy ambassador Jonathan Cohen told the Security Council Tuesday that the conference in Warsaw on Feb. 13-14 sponsored by the United States and Poland is also not aimed at discussing the merits of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal which the U.S. withdrew from in 2018.

Cohen's comments followed a tweet by Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who denounced the conference as America's anti-Iran "circus." Iran was not invited to the meeting and Poland's foreign minister said over the weekend that Russia would not attend.

Cohen called the ministerial meeting a brainstorming session to "develop the outline of a stronger security architecture" in the Mideast.