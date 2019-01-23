A worker varnishes a pew that will be used by pilgrims during Mass on World Youths Day, to be celebrated by Pope Francis, at Hernan Guardia's carpentr
LOS POZOS, Panama (AP) — A handful of carpenters have been putting the finishing details on a towering cedar chair which will be used by Pope Francis when he visits Panama starting Wednesday.
Hernan Guardia, 42, runs the workshop that is responsible for crafting the elegant throne.
"You know who the chair is for, where it is going to be shown," he said. "Practically the whole world will see it."
That will happen Saturday, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) to the northeast at the Santa Maria la Antigua Cathedral in the Panamanian capital's colonial core.
The cathedral was closed for several years for restoration work that finally concluded in December, and it will reopen to the public after Francis consecrates it.