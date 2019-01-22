JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip has left one Palestinian dead and two others wounded after an Israeli soldier was shot along the border of the coastal enclave.

The Israeli military said Tuesday that an officer was lightly wounded "during a riot in the southern Gaza Strip" and that Israeli tanks struck a Hamas militant position in response.

The Gaza health ministry confirmed that a 24-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in the shelling.

Tuesday's incident comes at a sensitive time for both Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, which is about to allow Qatar to transfer a third batch of funds for Hamas to pay salaries for civil servants.

For months, Hamas has held weekly protests along the border, driven largely by economic hardship caused by the 11-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza.