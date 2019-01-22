|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|23
|19
|3
|1
|54
|13
|60
|Man City
|23
|18
|2
|3
|62
|17
|56
|Tottenham
|23
|17
|0
|6
|48
|23
|51
|Chelsea
|23
|14
|5
|4
|40
|19
|47
|Arsenal
|23
|13
|5
|5
|48
|32
|44
|Man United
|23
|13
|5
|5
|46
|33
|44
|Watford
|23
|9
|6
|8
|32
|32
|33
|Wolverhampton
|23
|9
|5
|9
|27
|31
|32
|Leicester
|23
|9
|4
|10
|29
|29
|31
|West Ham
|23
|9
|4
|10
|30
|34
|31
|Everton
|23
|8
|6
|9
|34
|33
|30
|Bournemouth
|23
|9
|3
|11
|33
|42
|30
|Brighton
|23
|7
|5
|11
|25
|32
|26
|Crystal Palace
|23
|6
|4
|13
|23
|32
|22
|Southampton
|23
|5
|7
|11
|25
|40
|22
|Burnley
|23
|6
|4
|13
|23
|43
|22
|Newcastle
|23
|5
|6
|12
|19
|31
|21
|Cardiff
|23
|5
|4
|14
|19
|44
|19
|Fulham
|23
|3
|5
|15
|21
|51
|14
|Huddersfield
|23
|2
|5
|16
|13
|40
|11
|Saturday, Jan. 19
Wolverhampton 4, Leicester 3
Watford 0, Burnley 0
Southampton 2, Everton 1
Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 3
Newcastle 3, Cardiff 0
Bournemouth 2, West Ham 0
Man United 2, Brighton 1
Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0
|Sunday, Jan. 20
Huddersfield 0, Man City 3
Fulham 1, Tottenham 2
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Arsenal vs. Cardiff 1945 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham 1945 GMT
Fulham vs. Brighton 1945 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Everton 1945 GMT
Newcastle vs. Man City 2000 GMT
Man United vs. Burnley 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Jan. 30
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea 1945 GMT
Liverpool vs. Leicester 2000 GMT
Tottenham vs. Watford 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|28
|16
|6
|6
|47
|30
|54
|Norwich
|28
|15
|8
|5
|52
|36
|53
|West Brom
|28
|14
|8
|6
|57
|35
|50
|Sheffield United
|28
|15
|5
|8
|46
|29
|50
|Middlesbrough
|28
|12
|11
|5
|31
|20
|47
|Derby
|28
|13
|7
|8
|40
|35
|46
|Bristol City
|28
|12
|8
|8
|35
|29
|44
|Hull
|28
|11
|7
|10
|41
|35
|40
|Swansea
|28
|11
|7
|10
|37
|32
|40
|Blackburn
|28
|10
|10
|8
|37
|41
|40
|Birmingham
|28
|9
|12
|7
|40
|33
|39
|Nottingham Forest
|28
|9
|12
|7
|39
|32
|39
|Aston Villa
|28
|9
|12
|7
|51
|45
|39
|QPR
|28
|11
|6
|11
|34
|39
|39
|Stoke
|28
|9
|11
|8
|33
|35
|38
|Sheffield Wednesday
|28
|9
|8
|11
|33
|45
|35
|Brentford
|28
|8
|10
|10
|43
|39
|34
|Preston
|28
|8
|9
|11
|43
|45
|33
|Millwall
|28
|7
|8
|13
|34
|44
|29
|Wigan
|28
|8
|5
|15
|28
|41
|29
|Rotherham
|28
|5
|10
|13
|27
|46
|25
|Reading
|28
|5
|8
|15
|31
|43
|23
|Bolton
|28
|5
|7
|16
|18
|42
|22
|Ipswich
|28
|3
|9
|16
|22
|48
|18
|Friday, Jan. 18
Norwich 3, Birmingham 1
|Saturday, Jan. 19
Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Bristol City 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0
Blackburn 2, Ipswich 0
QPR 1, Preston 4
Rotherham 2, Brentford 4
Aston Villa 2, Hull 2
Derby 2, Reading 1
Stoke 2, Leeds 1
Swansea 1, Sheffield United 0
|Monday, Jan. 21
Bolton 0, West Brom 2
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Derby vs. Millwall ppd.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford ppd.
QPR vs. West Brom ppd.
Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City ppd.
Rotherham vs. Leeds 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Hull 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Swansea vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT
Bolton vs. Reading 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portsmouth
|28
|17
|6
|5
|47
|27
|57
|Luton Town
|28
|16
|8
|4
|54
|25
|56
|Sunderland
|27
|14
|11
|2
|48
|26
|53
|Charlton
|29
|16
|5
|8
|47
|31
|53
|Barnsley
|27
|15
|7
|5
|47
|23
|52
|Peterborough
|28
|13
|8
|7
|47
|38
|47
|Doncaster
|28
|13
|7
|8
|51
|37
|46
|Blackpool
|27
|10
|9
|8
|27
|25
|39
|Coventry
|29
|11
|6
|12
|31
|34
|39
|Southend
|28
|12
|2
|14
|38
|34
|38
|Wycombe
|28
|10
|8
|10
|38
|40
|38
|Fleetwood Town
|28
|9
|9
|10
|38
|33
|36
|Burton Albion
|28
|10
|6
|12
|38
|38
|36
|Accrington Stanley
|27
|9
|8
|10
|27
|36
|35
|Walsall
|28
|9
|8
|11
|32
|43
|35
|Scunthorpe
|29
|9
|7
|13
|37
|54
|34
|Shrewsbury
|28
|7
|10
|11
|29
|35
|31
|Gillingham
|28
|9
|4
|15
|39
|48
|31
|Rochdale
|29
|8
|7
|14
|35
|59
|31
|Oxford United
|28
|7
|9
|12
|35
|44
|30
|Plymouth
|28
|8
|6
|14
|36
|50
|30
|Bristol Rovers
|28
|7
|7
|14
|25
|30
|28
|Bradford
|28
|8
|3
|17
|31
|47
|27
|AFC Wimbledon
|28
|6
|5
|17
|22
|42
|23
|Saturday, Jan. 19
Plymouth 2, Coventry 1
Oxford United 2, Portsmouth 1
Charlton 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Bradford 0, Southend 4
Rochdale 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Scunthorpe 1, Sunderland 1
Blackpool 0, Shrewsbury 0
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 2
AFC Wimbledon 1, Barnsley 4
Bristol Rovers 0, Wycombe 1
Gillingham 0, Walsall 3
Luton Town 4, Peterborough 0
|Tuesday, Jan. 22
Plymouth vs. Walsall 1945 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Coventry vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers ppd.
Barnsley vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Gillingham ppd.
Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster ppd.
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Oxford United vs. Barnsley 1945 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT
Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT
Blackpool vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT
Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|27
|16
|7
|4
|48
|26
|55
|Bury
|29
|15
|7
|7
|55
|33
|52
|Mansfield Town
|28
|13
|12
|3
|41
|22
|51
|Carlisle
|29
|15
|3
|11
|47
|35
|48
|Milton Keynes Dons
|27
|13
|8
|6
|44
|24
|47
|Colchester
|29
|13
|7
|9
|44
|33
|46
|Forest Green
|27
|11
|11
|5
|40
|27
|44
|Exeter
|28
|12
|8
|8
|38
|29
|44
|Stevenage
|29
|13
|5
|11
|35
|36
|44
|Tranmere
|28
|11
|9
|8
|42
|35
|42
|Swindon
|29
|10
|10
|9
|33
|38
|40
|Oldham
|28
|10
|9
|9
|41
|35
|39
|Newport County
|27
|11
|6
|10
|38
|45
|39
|Crewe
|29
|11
|5
|13
|31
|36
|38
|Grimsby Town
|28
|10
|4
|14
|29
|35
|34
|Northampton
|28
|7
|12
|9
|37
|38
|33
|Crawley Town
|29
|10
|3
|16
|34
|42
|33
|Port Vale
|28
|8
|8
|12
|27
|36
|32
|Cambridge United
|29
|9
|5
|15
|28
|49
|32
|Yeovil
|27
|7
|9
|11
|30
|32
|30
|Cheltenham
|28
|7
|8
|13
|32
|43
|29
|Morecambe
|29
|7
|7
|15
|29
|46
|28
|Macclesfield
|29
|7
|6
|16
|27
|45
|27
|Notts County
|29
|4
|9
|16
|29
|59
|21
|Tuesday, Jan. 15
Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 0
|Saturday, Jan. 19
Lincoln City 1, Grimsby Town 0
Morecambe 1, Stevenage 2
Crawley Town 0, Port Vale 1
Cambridge United 3, Northampton 2
Forest Green 1, Bury 2
Carlisle 2, Cheltenham 0
Newport County 1, Exeter 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Crewe 1
Yeovil 2, Notts County 0
Macclesfield 2, Oldham 1
Tranmere 1, Swindon 2
Colchester 2, Mansfield Town 3
|Tuesday, Jan. 22
Forest Green vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT
Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Jan. 26
Northampton vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Newport County ppd.
Mansfield Town vs. Tranmere 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Macclesfield 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Lincoln City 1730 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town 1945 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oldham 1945 GMT