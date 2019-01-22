Korea talks in Sweden have ended

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An official with the independent think tank that co-hosted talks between American, South Korean and North Korean diplomats in Sweden — considered a preparation for an upcoming U.S.-Korea summit — says the meeting has ended.

Stephanie Blenckner of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, that focuses on research on conflicts, armaments and arms control, says the talks ended Monday evening. She gave no details.

Blenckner said Tuesday SIPRI "found the meeting constructive."

There was no immediate word from the Swedish Foreign Ministry about the "small format" talks with North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

Authorities have not disclosed the venue or schedule for the talks taking place ahead of a meeting between U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expected in late February.