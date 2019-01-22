This image released by Netflix shows Yalitza Aparicio, center, in a scene from the film "Roma," by filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019
LONDON (AP) — Films from Mexico, Poland, Lebanon, Japan and Germany are competing in the Academy Awards race for best foreign-language film.
Five nominees announced Tuesday include Alfonso Cuaron's Mexican memory masterpiece, "Roma," Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski's black-and-white period drama "Cold War" and Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki's child-poverty drama "Capernaum."
Also in the running are "Shoplifters," the story of a family on society's margins by Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda, and German director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's artist biopic "Never Look Away."
The winner will be announced at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony on Feb 24.
