BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the announcement of nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, which are being announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

5 a.m.

The reading of this year's Oscar nominations are about to begin.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani will announce nominees in 24 categories highlighting everything from the best picture and acting performances to production and costume design beginning at 5:20 a.m.

The entire announcement can be watched at Oscars.com and Oscars.org .

The presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on Feb. 24 on ABC.

___

3 a.m.

The Oscars may not have a host for their main ceremony, but they'll have two when nominees for the 91st Academy Awards are read Tuesday morning.

Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross will emcee the announcement of nominees for the best in film in 24 categories.

It could be a big morning for films like "A Star Is Born," ''Black Panther," ''The Favourite" and "Roma." A best picture nomination for "Roma" would Netflix's first, and Spike Lee could finally get his first best director nomination.

Another film likely to be a best picture contender is "Green Book," which won the top award at Saturday's Producer Guild Awards, which is a reliable Oscar barometer.

The Oscars will be broadcast on ABC on Feb. 24.