Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) The Danhai Light Rail Transit system in New Taipei City, the first of its kind in northern Taiwan, will start charging fares to commuters beginning Feb. 1, initially at a discount rate, New Taipei Metro Corporation (NTMC) said Tuesday.



Operations on the 7.3-kilometer line started on Dec. 24 last year, allowing members of the public to ride free of charge for a month, an offer later extended to the end of January.



Starting in February, each journey will received a NT$5 (US$0.16) discount for three months, according to the NTMC.



The line, the first phase of a four-line light rail system, connects 11 stations between Taipei Metro Hongshulin Station and Kanding Station, including seven overhead stops and four ground-level stops.



The tram operates daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 15 minute intervals, with full fares ranging from NT$20-NT$25.



On top of the discount offer, passengers who use EasyCard will receive a further 20 percent discount for each journey, meaning a NT$20 fare will cost NT$12, NTMC General Manager Wu Kuo-chi (吳國濟) said.



EasyCard is the main stored value card used on Taipei's public transportation system.



Passengers with other special passes, like seniors, caregivers and small children, will only have to pay NT$6 per ride during the discount period, Wu added.



The light rail system will also begin offering NT$40 one-day passes beginning February, discounted from NT$50, he said, adding that the offer will be available for three months.



Since its launch in December, average daily ridership on the light rail line has been more than 20,000 passengers, according to the NTMC official.