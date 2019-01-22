Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 22, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;15;73%;56%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;23;16;Sunny and nice;24;16;NNE;9;55%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;10;2;Sunny;11;4;ENE;15;70%;19%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;11;8;A little a.m. rain;13;8;NW;35;64%;95%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little snow;1;-2;Rather cloudy;1;-4;N;10;91%;44%;0

Anchorage, United States;Not as cold;-2;-5;A little snow;3;-1;NE;16;84%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;0;Mostly sunny;12;0;SSW;8;42%;3%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, colder;-8;-15;Low clouds;-8;-13;SSW;14;67%;26%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;Turning cloudy, hot;38;25;ENE;10;47%;9%;12

Athens, Greece;Cloudy with showers;16;12;Cloudy with a shower;15;10;S;18;82%;88%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Rather cloudy;23;18;Clouds and sun;24;20;W;19;68%;41%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;16;5;Sunny;17;4;NNW;6;53%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;E;12;66%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;27;13;Mostly sunny;30;15;ESE;7;52%;10%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;ESE;11;48%;0%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;10;4;Spotty showers;13;4;NW;22;62%;62%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;10;-3;Sunny and mild;8;-6;SE;8;25%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow and rain;1;-2;Not as cold;5;-1;N;7;91%;33%;2

Berlin, Germany;Chilly with clearing;0;-6;Partly sunny;-1;-7;E;14;60%;0%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sunshine;21;8;Mostly cloudy;21;8;ESE;13;66%;42%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;32;19;ESE;15;43%;11%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mainly cloudy;-1;-6;A little snow;-1;-2;ENE;12;68%;80%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A little snow, cold;0;-2;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;N;9;85%;37%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A little snow;1;0;Cloudy and milder;6;1;NE;7;83%;74%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;-1;-6;A little snow;-1;-3;ENE;9;82%;88%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;31;22;Not as warm;27;22;E;18;80%;76%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;32;18;Mostly cloudy;31;18;SSW;7;46%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;Plenty of sunshine;12;-1;NW;13;59%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;23;15;S;12;41%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;24;15;A shower in spots;21;15;SSE;22;55%;50%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;27;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;E;7;60%;44%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;E;8;68%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;A little icy mix;0;-1;Low clouds;2;-10;W;21;94%;33%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;33;23;Some sun, pleasant;31;23;NNE;14;65%;2%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;2;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;SE;16;70%;0%;1

Dakar, Senegal;More sun than clouds;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;NNE;16;62%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;0;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;0;SSW;15;43%;7%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and breezy;31;26;Mostly cloudy;32;26;NNE;23;77%;28%;6

Delhi, India;Downpours;18;12;Hazy sun, a shower;20;10;NNE;7;82%;59%;4

Denver, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-8;Not as cold;6;-6;WSW;10;36%;37%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;15;Hazy sunshine;29;15;NNE;7;48%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;28;25;WNW;12;82%;91%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;4;0;More clouds than sun;5;3;W;17;85%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;5;-3;Partly sunny;7;-3;NNE;11;34%;19%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;14;10;Partly sunny;15;12;W;33;70%;21%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;19;12;Sun and clouds;21;14;SE;6;63%;11%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Showers and t-storms;23;16;A t-storm in spots;25;15;ESE;9;74%;66%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;19;Partly sunny;29;21;SSE;18;59%;66%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;-8;-9;A little snow;-1;-7;WNW;18;92%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;33;20;High clouds;33;20;ESE;7;50%;2%;4

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;E;10;53%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and mild;29;20;Mild with sunshine;29;20;NNE;9;60%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Nice with sunshine;30;16;SE;8;51%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain;12;6;Showers around;16;3;N;5;72%;71%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;9;7;A shower in the p.m.;14;9;SE;15;70%;86%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain this morning;28;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;13;74%;71%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;29;21;Nice with sunshine;30;22;N;10;59%;8%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;32;16;Mostly sunny;32;18;NNW;9;25%;3%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;6;-7;Lots of sun, chilly;2;-7;W;6;30%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;22;9;Hazy sunshine;24;9;NE;9;26%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;19;7;A passing shower;13;4;ENE;7;86%;59%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Mostly sunny;35;20;N;17;17%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;-5;-10;Cold with snow;-5;-7;ENE;15;81%;91%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;29;24;Sun and some clouds;30;25;E;23;61%;27%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Periods of sun;31;24;Partly sunny;31;23;SSW;9;69%;44%;10

Kolkata, India;Sunny;28;13;Hazy sunshine;29;14;SW;6;51%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Clouds and sun;35;23;NE;6;66%;44%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;4;A t-storm in spots;15;4;ENE;14;63%;55%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;9;72%;76%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;25;22;Nice with some sun;25;22;S;12;72%;66%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;14;10;Mostly cloudy;15;12;NNW;17;75%;19%;2

London, United Kingdom;Rain and snow shower;6;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-2;NNW;14;75%;19%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;Sunny and breezy;20;10;NNE;26;28%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;Partial sunshine;30;24;SSW;10;72%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;8;4;Mainly cloudy;12;7;W;17;65%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;26;Sunshine, pleasant;30;26;NE;13;62%;1%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Showers around;30;24;ENE;8;82%;87%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;23;Partly sunny;31;24;NE;12;62%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;30;19;Decreasing clouds;26;17;SSW;16;56%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;24;6;Partly sunny;24;6;NE;8;35%;30%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;24;21;A passing shower;26;23;SE;24;62%;73%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;-5;-10;Cold with some sun;-7;-13;ENE;13;78%;28%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler;30;24;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;ENE;23;63%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;31;22;Not as warm;25;19;E;18;76%;33%;7

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-14;-15;Snow;0;-2;NE;11;81%;100%;0

Moscow, Russia;Bitterly cold;-13;-20;Becoming cloudy;-13;-20;S;8;66%;32%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;28;21;Hazy sunshine;28;20;N;14;54%;25%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;NNE;20;47%;27%;10

New York, United States;Not as cold;-1;-4;Rain and drizzle;5;4;SW;12;54%;90%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;16;6;Mostly sunny;15;8;E;9;75%;14%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-14;Areas of low clouds;-10;-14;S;11;85%;4%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;10;1;Mostly sunny;11;3;WNW;18;57%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy, cold;-5;-6;Mostly cloudy;-2;-5;S;5;83%;72%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;-12;-14;Snow;1;-1;S;19;89%;95%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;27;W;11;79%;80%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;32;24;Partial sunshine;33;24;NNW;19;62%;35%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;NE;13;69%;48%;9

Paris, France;Snow, chilly;2;0;Periods of sun;2;-2;NNW;15;70%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Sun and some clouds;30;17;Cooler with showers;21;17;WSW;37;62%;79%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;Clearing, less humid;33;20;N;13;44%;2%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;15;75%;84%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;33;20;ESE;13;48%;8%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning sunny;-1;-9;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-9;E;8;56%;35%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;8;-5;Sunny and colder;3;-10;NNW;13;47%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;24;12;Mainly cloudy, warm;24;13;SSW;16;46%;38%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds;15;9;A couple of showers;15;10;WSW;11;76%;85%;1

Recife, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;30;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;ESE;12;60%;59%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;0;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-4;ESE;10;62%;6%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy, cold;-5;-7;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-11;SSW;10;86%;36%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;33;26;Mostly sunny;32;25;NNE;10;65%;15%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;26;13;SSE;9;19%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Chilly with rain;9;1;Occasional rain;10;3;E;12;83%;90%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as cold;-9;-15;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-11;SW;12;72%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;NE;10;65%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;26;17;Nice with some sun;27;16;ENE;16;60%;5%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable cloudiness;28;23;A shower or two;27;22;ENE;24;72%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Partly sunny;25;17;ENE;10;72%;11%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;25;6;Sunny and nice;25;6;E;8;37%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;33;17;Mostly sunny;34;16;SW;10;26%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;29;21;A shower in the p.m.;28;21;NNE;16;74%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;12;8;Mostly cloudy;13;11;NNW;17;84%;70%;1

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;8;7;A little rain;11;7;S;12;80%;70%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;7;-3;Plenty of sunshine;6;-7;NW;10;55%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;10;3;Partly sunny, mild;12;3;ENE;10;57%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Mainly cloudy;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;NNE;22;70%;56%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and breezy;3;0;Cloudy;7;1;SSE;10;82%;74%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;22;A shower in spots;27;22;ENE;27;67%;64%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;1;-5;Mostly cloudy;-2;-7;SW;5;90%;14%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;Clouds and sun;28;22;S;23;71%;38%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Mostly cloudy;20;14;E;15;56%;6%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of squalls;-12;-12;A little snow;-1;-4;W;18;89%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun and clouds;6;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;E;8;60%;30%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;11;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;8;-2;NNE;12;60%;33%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;9;0;Plenty of sunshine;9;0;NNE;9;28%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;Mostly sunny;20;12;ESE;7;58%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;11;7;A little rain;14;5;ENE;9;60%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;2;Mostly sunny;13;2;SW;13;53%;15%;3

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;-2;-3;Rain and drizzle;5;-1;SW;27;90%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy;18;10;A shower in the a.m.;15;10;WSW;27;62%;58%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;15;5;Periods of rain;13;6;SW;17;63%;84%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-5;-21;Partly sunny, colder;-6;-26;N;11;53%;27%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;5;4;Decreasing clouds;9;3;ENE;5;64%;16%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, chilly;-3;-6;A little snow;-2;-4;ENE;6;71%;66%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;Sunny and very warm;30;16;E;6;47%;3%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;-3;-10;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-16;E;10;77%;11%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;-2;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;-3;-8;E;12;72%;1%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;22;18;Sunny and windy;23;13;WNW;42;72%;31%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;NW;8;52%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;2;-9;Mostly sunny;3;-8;E;4;52%;13%;3

