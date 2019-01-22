JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Observers say a number of Ugandan forces briefly entered South Sudan's Central Equatoria region last week in a possible violation of a United Nations arms embargo.

Ugandan military spokesman Richard Karemire tells The Associated Press that Ugandan forces entered under "a bilateral understanding" to protect a team of engineers fixing the Kaya-Yei road. He says Uganda enters on a case-by-case basis without seeking U.N Security Council permission and that South Sudan's government is aware of their presence.

But South Sudan deputy army spokesman Santo Domic Chol denies any knowledge of Ugandan troops in the country recovering from a five-year civil war. Uganda has openly provided support for South Sudan's government.

Alan Boswell, senior analyst with the International Crisis Group, has noted signs of an "imminent" government offensive in Central Equatoria.