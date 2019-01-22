CAIRO (AP) — Qatari satellite broadcaster Al Jazeera says that its correspondents in Sudan have had their work permits withdrawn by security officials.

In a statement late Monday on the Arabic language Facebook page of its Sudanese channel, the channel said its Khartoum office was told the decision was made after a review of the work of Osama Said Ahmed and Ahmad al-Ruheid, as well as cameraman Badawi Bashir.

The channel says that the men had previously had their permits approved for 2019 by the government Press Council.

A month of protests in Sudan, which began over the failing economy but led to calls for President Omar al-Bashir's removal, has faced a media blackout by authorities, who control the press. Al Jazeera has been reporting on the unrest and sometimes broadcasts protests live.