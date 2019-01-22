Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday accepted a deal with Spanish prosecutors in a tax fraud case which will see him receive a suspended jail term and a fine of 18.8 million euros ($21.4 million).
Ronaldo is one of several sports stars to come under scrutiny for tax evasion in Europe.
What we know so far:
- Ronaldo received a suspended sentence, meaning no prison time
- The football star was accused of hiding income generated from his image rights between 2011 and 2014
- The plea deal allowed Ronaldo to avoid a long trial and avoid damaging his brand
- He joins former teammate Xavi Alonso and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in a string of footballers to be investigated for tax fraud
More to follow...
nn/rt (Reuters, AFP)
