Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday accepted a deal with Spanish prosecutors in a tax fraud case which will see him receive a suspended jail term and a fine of 18.8 million euros ($21.4 million).

Ronaldo is one of several sports stars to come under scrutiny for tax evasion in Europe.

What we know so far:

Ronaldo received a suspended sentence, meaning no prison time

The football star was accused of hiding income generated from his image rights between 2011 and 2014

The plea deal allowed Ronaldo to avoid a long trial and avoid damaging his brand

He joins former teammate Xavi Alonso and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in a string of footballers to be investigated for tax fraud

More to follow...

Read more: Better than Ronaldo — Do we really need robots that play football?

nn/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.