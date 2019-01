BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Tuesday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinal

Stefanos Tsitsipas (14), Greece, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (22), Spain, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, def. Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Danielle Rose Collins, United States, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (6), South Africa, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang, China, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (5), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Alison Riske, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia and Raquel Atawo (9), United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 6-4, 6-3.

Rajeev Ram, United States and Barbora Krejcikova (3), Czech Republic, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Iga Swiatek, Poland, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

Robert Farah, Colombia and Anna-Lena Groenefeld (5), Germany, def. Leander Paes, India and Samantha Stosur, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Timea Babos, Hungary and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2.

Juniors Men's Singles

Second Round

Lorenzo Musetti (1), Italy, def. Phuong van Nguyen, Vietnam, 6-4, 6-4.

Liam Draxl (15), Canada, def. Mateus de Carvalho Cardoso Alves, Brazil, 7-5, 6-4.

Jacob Fearnley, Britain, def. Ken Cavrak, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Nicolas Alvarez Varona (6), Spain, def. Alexandr Binda, Russia, 6-4, 7-6.

Zane Khan, United States, def. Rinky Hijikata (5), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Harry Wendelken, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Emilio Nava (13), United States, def. Luciano Darderi, Italy, 6-1, 7-5.

Bu Yunchaokete (2), China, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark, 7-6, 6-3.

Juniors Women's Singles

Second Round

Clara Tauson (1), Denmark, def. Sijia Wei, China, 7-6, 6-2.

Valentina Ryser, Switzerland, def. Stefania Rogozinska Dzik, Poland, 6-7, 7-6, 6-1.

Kamilla Bartone (9), Latvia, def. Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Indonesia, def. Lea Ma (6), United States, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Loudmilla Bencheikh (17), France, 6-4, 7-6.

Emma Navarro, United States, def. Himari Sato, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.

Adrienn Nagy (11), Hungary, def. Daria Frayman, Russia, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew (5), Thailand, def. Carlota Martinez Cirez, Spain, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Juniors Men's Doubles

Second Round

Seon Yong Han, Republic of Korea and Thantub Suksumrarn, Thailand, def. Otto Virtanen, Finland and Rinky Hijikata (1), Australia, 1-6, 7-6, 10-3.

Giulio Zeppieri, Italy and Lorenzo Musetti (5), Italy, def. Chen Dong, Australia and Tai Sach, Australia, 7-6, 6-2.

Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic and Jonas Forejtek (3), Czech Republic, def. Khololwam Montsi, South Africa and Joubert Klopper, South Africa, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.

Harold Mayot, France and Admir Kalender, Croatia, def. Tristan Boyer, United States and Tyler Zink (7), United States, 6-4, 5-7, 10-5.

Liam Draxl, Canada and Zane Khan (8), United States, def. Phuong van Nguyen, Vietnam and Nicholas David Ionel, Romania, 7-5, 6-2.

Emilio Nava, United States and Cannon Kingsley (4), United States, def. Lilian Marmousez, France and Eliot Spizzirri, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Dane Sweeny, Australia and Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, def. Valentin Royer, France and Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (6), Denmark, 7-6, 6-3.

Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain and Filip Cristian Jianu (2), Romania, def. Connor Thomson, Britain and Jacob Fearnley, Britain, 6-3, 6-7, 10-8.

Juniors Women's Doubles

Second Round

Daria Frayman, Russia and Federica Rossi, Italy, def. Sohyun Park, Republic of Korea and Hong Yi Cody Wong (1), Hong Kong, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Megan Smith, Australia and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia and Elina Avanesyan (6), Russia, 6-2, 0-6, 10-8.

Helene Pellicano, Malta and Marta Custic (4), Spain, def. Avelina Sayfetdinova, Russia and Veronika Pepelyaeva, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Emma Navarro, United States and Chloe Beck (8), United States, def. Mana Kawamura, Japan and Funa Kozaki, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Sada Nahimana, Burundi and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Caijsa Wilda Hennemann, Sweden and Valentina Ryser, Switzerland, 6-0, 6-4.

Adrienn Nagy, Hungary and Natsumi Kawaguchi (3), Japan, def. Victoria Allen, Britain and Destinee Martins, Britain, 6-3, 6-0.

Loudmilla Bencheikh, France and Francesca Curmi (7), Malta, def. Daria Snigur, Ukraine and Maria Krupenina, Russia, 5-7, 7-6, 10-8.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand and Thasaporn Naklo (2), Thailand, def. Giulia Morlet, France and Kamilla Bartone, Latvia, 7-5, 7-6.