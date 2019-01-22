  1. Home
Taiwan-US 'family bond' opinion piece now available in 11 languages

The article can be read in English, French, Japanese, Malay, Vietnamese, and six other languages

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/22 15:47

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Opinion piece “Taiwan-US 'family bond' is Taiwan’s past and future” by the President of the Taiwan Association for China Human Rights, Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏), can now be read in 11 languages.

In an exclusive for Taiwan News, the piece has been translated into English, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese. Yang’s original work in Chinese is also available online.

In his article, Yang argues that Taiwan and the United States share an extraordinary relationship, and that Taiwan should pursue further integration with the U.S.

The articles can be viewed via the Taiwan-US 'family bond' section of the website, which can be accessed by clicking through the banner on the homepage.
Yang Sen-hong
Taiwan-US
US-Taiwan

