TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City is issuing a NT$199 pass that allows pass holders to visit the Taipei Children Amusement Park (TCAP), the National Taiwan Science Education Center (NTSEC), and the Taipei Astronomical Museum (TAM) from now to March 3, according to a news release posted by Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) on Jan. 16.

Members of the public can purchase a “Golden Piggy 3 Hall Tour” pass for only NT$199, a 50% discount from the original price, from the three locations mentioned above, TRTC said.

On their own schedule, pass holders can enjoy one entry at each of three sites during the next 40 days, and they will not need to visit all three sites on the same day.

At TCAP, pass holders are entitled to experience five rides on its large amusement facilities; at NTSEC, they can visit the permanent exhibitions from the third to the sixth floors; and at TAM, they can choose between the Dome Theater and the 3D Theater to watch a show.

There is also a bonus gift attached to the pass: Pass holders can enjoy discount coupons on a single Maokong Gondola ride, as well as many goods at each site so that everyone can enjoy the fun and food on offer, TRTC said.

For more details please contact the 24-hour Customer Service Hotline at (02) 218-12345, 1999 Citizen Hotline (outer cities please dial 02-27208889), or browse TRTC’s Chinese website.

(photo courtesy of TRTC)

(photo courtesy of TRTC)