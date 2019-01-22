TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. artist and designer known as KAWS revealed his largest work of his signature character “Companion” in Taipei on Friday, Jan. 17.



The 36 meter long Companion figure is reclining in front of the steps of the Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial, overlooking Liberty Square in central Taipei.



The artist, whose real name in Brian Donnelly, partnered with Taipei studio AllRightsReserved and Singaporean company JFJ productions to showcase the huge inflatable figure in Taipei, reports Retail News Asia.

There are a number of figurines, T-shirts and other merchandise available for purchase on site, however as of Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, nearly half of the items had been completely sold out.

KAWS is currently in the midst of a world tour series entitled KAWS: HOLIDAY. In July 2018, a giant Companion figure could be seen floating in a Seokchon Lake in Seoul, South Korea.

KAWS has collaborated with a number of prominent brands and designers, and is known for redesigning characters of popular cartoons in his own particular style.

The exhibit will be at the CKS Memorial until Jan. 27.



