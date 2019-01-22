TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Deputy Representative Kuo Chung-shi (郭仲熙) of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan has been appointed the Secretary General of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association (TJRA), while the position vacated will be filled by former MOFA Secretary General Tsai Ming-yaw (蔡明耀).

The appointment was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press conference on Tuesday as a part of a personnel reshuffle, reported UDN.

Chang Shu-ling (張淑玲), the outgoing secretary-general of TJRA, who has been entangled in the case involving the suicide of Director-General Su Chii-cherng (蘇啟誠) of the Osaka branch of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office last September, will take up the post as Director-General of Yokohama branch.

She will not assume office until the conclusion of an investigation launched by Control Yuan into the case, noted MOFA spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章).

According to MOFA, Tsai is a veteran diplomat who has years of experience in dealing with issues associated with Japan. He had served as the secretary-general of TJRA and ambassador to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Su’s self-inflicted death was reportedly contributed to online remarks by a Taiwanese student who was found to have spread rumors about the lack of assistance by Taiwanese officials to stranded airline passengers during Typhoon Jebi, which sparked fierce criticisms by members of the public.

MOFA expressed regret learning that the student would not be fined for spreading false rumors about the situation in a court verdict last December.