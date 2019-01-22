  1. Home
Taiwan plans charter flight between Hualien and central Japan

Hualien County and Niigata Prefecture hope to stimulate economies through tourism

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/22 14:35
Officials from Hualien County and Niigata Prefecture (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Representatives from Taiwan’s Hualien County and Japan’s Niigata Prefecture met in Hualien today, to further coordinate cooperation and plan a regular charter flight between the two regions, reported CNA.

The two municipalities hope to stimulate economic development through enhanced tourism and cooperation.

Niigata Prefecture is situated on Japan’s west coast, and is known for its produce and natural beauty. The region’s wine and rice products are particularly notable, as well as its natural parks and winter sport facilities.

In May 2018, a Japanese delegation including government officials and the media visited Hualien to gain first-hand experience of the area.

The Hualien County Government said the delegation caused in significant promotion of the region through social media and other promotional campaigns in Japan, resulting in broad interest.

Tang Yu-shu (唐玉書), head Hualien County Government’s Tourism Department, said that the local government will strive to establish direct charter flights with Niigata Prefecture, and to promote exchanges in culture and tourism.

Tang said that Hualien and Niigata have similar environments, and she hopes that people-to-people and artistic exchanges will enliven Hualien County.
