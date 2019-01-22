|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|35
|13
|.729
|—
|Philadelphia
|31
|17
|.646
|4
|Boston
|29
|18
|.617
|5½
|Brooklyn
|25
|23
|.521
|10
|New York
|10
|35
|.222
|23½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|22
|23
|.489
|—
|Charlotte
|22
|24
|.478
|½
|Washington
|20
|26
|.435
|2½
|Orlando
|20
|27
|.426
|3
|Atlanta
|14
|32
|.304
|8½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|34
|12
|.739
|—
|Indiana
|31
|15
|.674
|3
|Detroit
|20
|26
|.435
|14
|Chicago
|11
|36
|.234
|23½
|Cleveland
|9
|39
|.188
|26
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|26
|20
|.565
|—
|San Antonio
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|New Orleans
|22
|25
|.468
|4½
|Dallas
|20
|26
|.435
|6
|Memphis
|19
|28
|.404
|7½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|31
|14
|.689
|—
|Oklahoma City
|28
|18
|.609
|3½
|Portland
|29
|19
|.604
|3½
|Utah
|26
|22
|.542
|6½
|Minnesota
|22
|24
|.478
|9½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|32
|14
|.696
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|25
|21
|.543
|7
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|22
|.532
|7½
|Sacramento
|24
|23
|.511
|8½
|Phoenix
|11
|37
|.229
|22
___
|Sunday's Games
Indiana 120, Charlotte 95
L.A. Clippers 103, San Antonio 95
Minnesota 116, Phoenix 114
|Monday's Games
Oklahoma City 127, New York 109
Chicago 104, Cleveland 88
Milwaukee 116, Dallas 106
Washington 101, Detroit 87
Orlando 122, Atlanta 103
Brooklyn 123, Sacramento 94
New Orleans 105, Memphis 85
Boston 107, Miami 99
Philadelphia 121, Houston 93
Portland 109, Utah 104
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Sacramento at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Golden State at Washington, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.