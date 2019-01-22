  1. Home
Randall Schriver: US should provide protection to Taiwan based on TRA

The Pentagon's top official for Asia-Pacific affairs added that Taiwanese people should have a say in their own future

By Sophia Yang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/22 15:48
File photo: Randall Schriver (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Randall Schriver, the US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, said in an interview with Japanese media that Taiwanese people should have a say in their own future, and that the United States should provide security assistance to the country based on the Taiwan Relations Act.

In the interview with the Asahi Shimbun (朝日新聞), Schriver spoke of a new defense intelligence assessment recently released by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), saying that China's ultimate goal is Taiwan unification, and its People's Liberation Army (PLA) is developing capabilities and tactics to do so.

He added that Taiwanese people should have a say in their own future, rather than being forced to endure the outcomes, the Central News Agency reported.

It's not clear to what extent the security assistance and protection to be provided to Taiwan, and he denied any rumors of a joint US-Taiwan military drill.

Schriver indicated China is developing a cutting-edge hypersonic aircraft which could carry nuclear warheads, which he considers as a new threat, while the country is acting arbitrarily in the region with its growing military and economic power. At the same time, the U.S. will strengthen its missile defense capability to respond to all types of new missile weapons, he added.

