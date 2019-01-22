  1. Home
Taiwan customs canine 'Mini' sniffs out contraband meat on her 1st shift in Kinmen

Mini left for Kinmen to help intercept contraband meat products from China

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/22 12:20
Mini the sniffer dog (Photo/FB@baphiq.tw)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s detection dog “Mini” earned accolades from the public and praises from Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in a Facebook post for successfully sniffing out sausages on her first day on duty on the outlying island of Kinmen (金門).

To help ward off the threat of African swine fever, the veteran detector dog was dispatched to Kinmen on Jan. 15, reports Liberty Times. Having worked for more than six years in Taiwan, the beagle named Mini was tasked with support for disease prevention efforts in Kinmen.

The dog is known for her good temperament and devotion to the job, said trainer Chiang Mei-chun (蔣美君).

An outstanding sniffer dog, Mini detected 2,642 items of contraband goods weighing a total of 3 tons last year, achieving an accuracy rate of 80 percent. The canine assumed her new job this week at the Shuitou Pier (水頭碼頭), which is expected to see an inflow of visitors from China for the Chinese New Year holiday, according to the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine.

In a video shared on Facebook, Mini can be seen jauntily running around, looking for traces of meat, fruit, and other contraband products. “Mini is the best! Thank you Mini!,” commented Premier Su. Netizens also expressed their gratitude to Mini fighting on the frontline, while urging the quarantine personnel to reward the dog with some tasty canned food.
